Chargers

Chargers-Broncos Week 16 game flexed to ‘Thursday Night Football,’ a first for NFL

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) readies to pass to wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1), right, at SoFi Stadium.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert readies to pass to wide receiver Quentin Johnston during their Sunday night game at SoFi Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
With both teams fighting for playoff position, the Chargers’ Week 16 game against their AFC West rival Denver Broncos was moved into a prime-time TV slot, the NFL announced Friday, shifting a game to “Thursday Night Football” for the first time.

The Chargers (7-3) will host the Broncos (6-5) at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 19 at 5:15 p.m. PST, pushing a game between the Cleveland Browns (3-8) and Cincinnati Bengals (4-7) to 10 a.m. PST on Dec. 22. It’s the first time the NFL has moved a game to Thursday since it was allowed last year.

The schedule change gives the Chargers their only Thursday night game of the season, providing the team a 10-day prep week entering a Week 17 road game at New England. The long week could be a welcome rest for the Chargers, who had their bye in Week 4.

The Chargers — who will have a short week after hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 15 — won in Denver on Oct. 13, their first road win against the Broncos since 2018. Both AFC West teams are in playoff position entering Week 12, with the Chargers in the fifth-seed and the Broncos in seventh.

The schedule change gave the Chargers their fourth prime-time game in six weeks, a run of TV exposure that includes this week’s “Monday Night Football” game against the Baltimore Ravens. They also play the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs at 5:20 p.m. PST on Dec. 8 in Week 14.

Chargers
Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. She also contributes to The Times’ Olympics and college sports coverage. She previously covered a wide range of sports including professional basketball after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

