Advertisement
Chargers

Chargers make history with rare fair catch kick against Broncos

Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker and other players walk off the field at halftime
Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker walks off the field at halftime after making a fair catch kick field goal as time expired in the first half Thursday against the Broncos.
(Ryan Sun / Associated Press)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Staff WriterFollow
Share via

The Chargers ended an otherwise disastrous first half against the Denver Broncos with a rare fair catch kick from Cameron Dicker that cut the Chargers deficit to 21-13 entering the locker room.

Chargers punt returner Derius Davis was tripped up on a fair catch attempt as time expired for the second quarter. The first half was extended for one untimed down with the Chargers getting the ball at the Denver 47-yard line. The Chargers, who turned the ball over on a Justin Herbert interception on their previous offensive drive, initially ran the offense onto the field to possibly throw a Hail Mary.

But after deliberation, Dicker ran on.

Teams are allowed to kick immediately after a fair catch, but the obscure rule is almost never used. The last NFL player to connect on such a kick was the Chargers’ Ray Wersching on Nov. 21, 1976. They made a kick from 45 yards on the final play of the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills.

Advertisement

Dicker lined up behind punter JK Scott, who held the ball in a formation that looked similar to kickoff. Teammates were lined up out wide along the line of scrimmage. Dicker’s kick sailed through the uprights for a 57-yard field goal.

The last time a fair catch kick was attempted was 2019 when Joey Slye missed from 60 yards.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert passes during the first half against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium.

Chargers

Chargers vs. Broncos live updates: L.A. takes lead on Derius Davis TD

Justin Herbert and the Chargers look to bounce back from a stunning loss to the Bucs with a win over the AFC West-rival Broncos. The game is in progress.

More to Read

Chargers
Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. She also contributes to The Times’ Olympics and college sports coverage. She previously covered a wide range of sports including professional basketball after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Chargers

Advertisement