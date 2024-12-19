Chargers make history with rare fair catch kick against Broncos

Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker walks off the field at halftime after making a fair catch kick field goal as time expired in the first half Thursday against the Broncos.

The Chargers ended an otherwise disastrous first half against the Denver Broncos with a rare fair catch kick from Cameron Dicker that cut the Chargers deficit to 21-13 entering the locker room.

Chargers punt returner Derius Davis was tripped up on a fair catch attempt as time expired for the second quarter. The first half was extended for one untimed down with the Chargers getting the ball at the Denver 47-yard line. The Chargers, who turned the ball over on a Justin Herbert interception on their previous offensive drive, initially ran the offense onto the field to possibly throw a Hail Mary.

But after deliberation, Dicker ran on.

A rare fair catch free kick results in a Cameron Dicker 57-yard FG for the @Chargers 🤯



It's the first free kick FG since 1976! pic.twitter.com/yb0cyPuKnR — NFL (@NFL) December 20, 2024

Teams are allowed to kick immediately after a fair catch, but the obscure rule is almost never used. The last NFL player to connect on such a kick was the Chargers’ Ray Wersching on Nov. 21, 1976. They made a kick from 45 yards on the final play of the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills.

Advertisement

Dicker lined up behind punter JK Scott, who held the ball in a formation that looked similar to kickoff. Teammates were lined up out wide along the line of scrimmage. Dicker’s kick sailed through the uprights for a 57-yard field goal.

The last time a fair catch kick was attempted was 2019 when Joey Slye missed from 60 yards.