Chargers takeaways: J.K. Dobbins return a boost to offense in rout of Patriots

Derius Davis hadn’t reached his full stretch, hadn’t reeled in his second touchdown in as many games and hadn’t yet gotten the Chargers on the scoreboard. Still, J.K. Dobbins was ready to celebrate.

The Chargers running back threw both hands in the air once quarterback Justin Herbert threw the ball downfield and beat the referees at Gillette Stadium to the signal as Davis laid out for a flying touchdown catch.

Now just like their running back, the Chargers don’t have to withhold their celebration.

The Chargers (10-6) safely punched their ticket to the postseason Saturday with a 40-7 win over the overwhelmed New England Patriots (3-13). The Chargers have secured just their third 10-win season in the last 15 seasons, but with an AFC West game remaining against the Las Vegas Raiders to finish the regular season, they’re not content with just returning to the postseason for the first time since 2022.

“Eleven is better than 10,” Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said.

Three things we learned from the game:.