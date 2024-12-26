Chargers’ Gus Edwards is out for Patriots game, but look who might be back

The Chargers would love to have J.K. Dobbins (27) back in the lineup this week, especially with fellow running back Gus Edwards out because of an ankle injury.

The Chargers could get their leading rusher back Saturday against New England as running back J.K. Dobbins was a full participant in practice Thursday.

The running back missed four games while on injured reserve because of a knee injury and is listed as questionable. He would give the Chargers a much-needed boost just as fellow running back Gus Edwards (ankle) was ruled out for the game.

Edwards suffered the injury during last Thursday’s win over the Denver Broncos, Jim Harbaugh said, and reaggravated it during practice. The Chargers coach did not clarify whether the injury was related to the high-ankle sprain that put Edwards on IR earlier this season.

The running backs were expected to be a potent 1-2 punch, but injuries have reduced them to an alternating, tag-team tandem. Edwards is coming off a season-best 68 yards with two touchdowns in 14 carries against the Broncos. Dobbins leads the Chargers with 766 yards and eight touchdowns in 158 carries and was on track to become their first 1,000-yard rusher since 2017 before he tweaked his knee against the Baltimore Ravens.

Dobbins’ injury contributed to a downturn in the Chargers’ running game that went through a four-game stretch without eclipsing 100 yards rushing. They averaged 3.7 yards per carry with just 299 yards rushing during Dobbins’ absence. They averaged 4.2 yards per carry in the first 11 games and ended the drought of 100-yard performances with 117 yards rushing last week, including a key 43-yard, fourth-quarter run from Edwards, his longest since 2019.

With the Chargers (9-6) needing a win or a tie to clinch a playoff berth, the sight of Dobbins back on the field brought a smile to center Bradley Bozeman’s face.

“[He looks like] old J.K.,” Bozeman said. “He’s just out there, just bobbing, weaving around and doing his thing.”

If Dobbins returns, he will be running behind an offensive line without starting right guard Trey Pipkins III, who is out because of a hip injury. Replacing him will be Jamaree Salyer, who has been rotating at right guard for most of the season, especially for goal-line packages.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (groin) also will miss Saturday’s game because of a groin injury he reaggravated last week. Perryman missed four games before the win over the Broncos.

Tight ends Will Dissly (shoulder) and Hayden Hurst (illness) and defensive back Elijah Molden (knee) are listed as questionable.