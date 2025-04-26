Chargers draft South Carolina edge rusher Kyle Kennard in fourth round

The Chargers picked Southeastern Conference defensive player of the year Kyle Kennard with the 125th overall pick of the NFL draft Saturday to add youth to an edge rusher group in flux.

Kennard won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the nation’s top defensive player at South Carolina in 2024, leading the SEC with 11½ tackles for loss and 11½ sacks. It was an emphatic SEC debut for the 6-foot-5, 254-pound prospect after he transferred from Georgia Tech.

While the re-signing of Khalil Mack set a tone for the offseason, the edge rusher position is still in transition for the Chargers. They released the franchise’s longest-tenured player Joey Bosa, who signed with the Buffalo Bills. Mack, 34, and 32-year-old Bud Dupree won’t be cornerstones for much longer.

Third-year former USC star Tuli Tuipulotu is expected to take a major step forward as the team moves away from Bosa. The 22-year-old had 8½ sacks last year.