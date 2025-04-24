Advertisement
Chargers bolster run game, select Omarion Hampton with first-round draft pick

North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton carries the ball during a game against Minnesota.
The Chargers selected North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton (28) with the No. 22 pick in the NFL draft on Thursday.
(Abbie Parr / Associated Press)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
The Chargers picked running back Omarion Hampton with the No. 22 overall selection in the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday, adding another weapon to an offense that is hoping to back up its reputation for physicality in Jim Harbaugh’s second season.

Hampton rushed for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns for North Carolina last season. He was the second running back picked in the first round Thursday, following Boise State star Ashton Jeanty, who went sixth overall to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chargers added former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris in free agency but are thin in the backfield as no one has signed free agent J.K. Dobbins. The running back rushed for a career-best 905 yards for the Chargers last season, his first year back after an Achilles injury.

In addition to the first-round pick, the Chargers are slated to make two selections Friday with the 55th and 86th overall picks. They also own the 125th and 158th picks and finish the draft with four sixth-round picks (Nos. 181, 199, 209, 214) and one seventh-round selection (No. 256).

Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. She also contributes to The Times’ Olympics and college sports coverage. She previously covered a wide range of sports including professional basketball after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

