Photos: Clippers at Dallas Mavericks
A look at some of the best photos from the Clippers game against the Mavericks in Dallas on Jan. 21.
Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) drives past a pair of Clippers during a game Jan. 21. (Richard W. Rodriguez / Associated Press)
Mavericks forward Dwight Powell (7) stumbles because of an injury during the first half of a game against the Clippers on Jan. 21. (Richard W. Rodriguez / Associated Press)
Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) fouls Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) during the first half of a game Jan. 21. (Richard W. Rodriguez / Associated Press)
Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis drives against Clippers guard Patrick Beverley during the first half of a game Jan. 21. (Richard W. Rodriguez / Associated Press)
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dunks the ball over Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) during the first half of a game Jan. 21. (Richard W. Rodriguez / Associated Press)
