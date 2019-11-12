16 Images
Photos: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors
A look at the best images from the Clippers’ game against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 11 at Staples Center.
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard splits the defense of Raptors Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Terence Davis II during the first quarter of a game Nov. 11 at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is fouled by Raptors center Marc Gasol during the second quarter of a game Nov. 11 at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell goes up strong for an offensive rebound during the second quarter of a game Nov. 11 against the Raptors at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell draws a crowd of Raptors defenders but gets the bucket and the foul during the second quarter of a game Nov. 11 at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard drives to basket against Raptors forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson during the first quarter of a game Nov. 11 at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - NOV. 11, 2019. Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell celebrates after throwing down a dunk against the Raptors in the final minute of the fourth quarter at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday night, Nov. 11, 2019. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) (Luis Sinco)
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard tries to work through the Raptors defense during the fourth quarter of a game Nov. 11 at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard tries to split the defense of Raptors Fred Vanvleet, left, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson during the fourth quarter of a game Nov. 11 at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard slices to the basket for a layup against the Raptors during the third quarter of a game Nov. 11 at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard tries to cut through a trio of Raptors defenders during the third quarter of a game Nov. 11 at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers guard Landry Shamet gets tangled up with Raptors forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson during a game Nov. 11 at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers guard Landry Shamet writhes in pain after injuring his left ankle during the third quarter of a game against the Raptors on Nov. 11 at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers guard Lou Williams cheers his teammates from the sideline during the closing moments of the fourth quarter of a game Nov. 11 against the Raptors at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers guard Lou Williams tries to get around Raptors forward Chris Boucher during a game Nov. 11 at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers guard Lou Williams drives to the basket past Raptors guard Fred VanVleet during a game Nov. 11 at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is fouled by Clippers forward Maurice Harkless during the fourth quarter of a game Nov. 11 at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
