5 Images
Photos: Los Angeles Clippers at Houston Rockets
A look at some of the best images from the Clippers-Rockets game Nov. 13.
Clippers coach Doc Rivers yells at his players during the first half of a game Nov. 13 against the Rockets. (David J. Phillip / Associated Press)
Rockets guard Russell Westbrook reacts after being called for a foul during the first half of a game Nov. 13 against the Clippers. (David J. Phillip / Associated Press)
Clippers guard Lou Williams (23) drives toward the basket against Rockets center Tyson Chandler (19) defends during the first half of a game Nov. 13. (David J. Phillip / Associated Press)
Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) keeps the ball away from Clippers forward Maurice Harkless during the first half of a game Nov. 13. (David J. Phillip / Associated Press)
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the basket against Rockets forward PJ Tucker during the first half of a game Nov. 13. (David J. Phillip / Associated Press)
1/5