Trail Blazers fend off rally, top Clippers 131-127

The absence of big man Jusuf Nurkic was an undeniable factor in Los Angeles’ second-half comeback to win in Portland on Nov. 25, and the Clippers could only wish he would have missed a half Monday. Nurkic had scored 17 points midway through the third quarter when Rivers, in an unusual move, used a third center in the rotation by playing Boban Marjanovic in place of Marcin Gortat.