Clippers have plenty to celebrate after Montrezl Harrell avoids injury in latest win

Their shooting, and the loose attitude that players say has pervaded the locker room during their march to the playoffs, helped bury a Cleveland comeback late in the third quarter, when the Clippers’ lead dwindled from 23 to 13 points in a five-minute span. If it worried the Clippers, they didn’t show it, because many players, and even some coaches, spent the following timeout watching the team’s mascots dance to an Aerosmith ballad on the arena jumbotron.