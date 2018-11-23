Clippers beat the best in the West with a 112-107 overtime victory against the Grizzlies

Danilo Gallinari made three free throws with three seconds left to tie the score in regulation and finished with 20 points, Montrezl Harrell had 22 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat Memphis 112-107 on Friday to end the Grizzlies' five-game winning streak.
Marc Gasol led Memphis with 27 points and 13 rebounds, and rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. added 20 points. Mike Conley scored 19 points before fouling out with 2:51 left in regulation.
Harrell scored five points in OT for the Clippers, who are tied with Memphis and Portland at 12-6 atop the Western Conference. The Trail Blazers play Friday night at Golden State.
The Grizzlies had an opportunity to tie the score in overtime, but Avery Bradley stole the ball from Garrett Temple with 5.3 seconds to play. Bradley was fouled and made both free throws to seal the victory.
The Grizzlies did not score a field goal in regulation after Conley made a three-pointer with 3:26 to play to put them up 93-85.
After trailing by eight at the half, the Clippers outscored the Grizzlies 31-18 to take a 75-70 lead into the fourth quarter. Memphis answered with an 8-0 run to start the final quarter and regain the lead.