JaMychal Green helps Clippers defeat his former team while he awaits birth of his baby

Green’s waiting game held more suspense than Sunday’s action against his former team. The Clippers barely labored during a 113-96 victory against a Grizzlies team missing seven players to injuries. After scoring the first basket, Memphis never led again. One Grizzlies player, guard Dusty Hannahs, was so anonymous to arena security staffers that some double-checked that the guard on a 10-day contract was in fact on the roster when he took the court for warmups.