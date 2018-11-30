Clippers defeat Kings for their fourth consecutive victory to kick off road trip

With the Clippers leading by seven with five minutes remaining, Gallinari pump faked a three-pointer from the wing and bounced an entry pass into Harrell, who scored a contested layup and made a free throw after being fouled. Within seconds, Gilgeous-Alexander forced a steal at halfcourt on Bogdanovic, which Harris picked up and lobbed to the rim for a leaping Harrell. He banked the alley-oop layup off the glass, over the arms of Willie Cauley-Stein, while falling to the court and was fouled again.