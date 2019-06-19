Clippers’ draft targets appear to be experienced college players

Brown averaged 15.9 points and shot 41% on three-pointers for an Auburn team that advanced to the Final Four. Caruthers is considered a shutdown perimeter defender and was tutored by former NBA guard Lindsey Hunter. The 5-foot-9 Clemons averaged an NCAA-best 30.1 points. Harris is the younger brother of former Clipper Tobias Harris. Happ averaged a double-double for the Badgers, with his scoring and rebounding marks ranking in the top five in the Big Ten. Hill was a four-year player for the Hokies and averaged a career-high 13.1 points as a senior.