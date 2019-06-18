NBA mock draft 2019 results: Reporters make their first-round picks

“The Wizards have to address so many issues (starting PG and backcourt depth to name a few) but where they're at with this pick, No. 9, it's difficult to find a player that fulfills a need. They just need talent and one of the most proven players available is Clarke. Even though the Wizards currently have too many big men on the roster, Clarke is still an ideal pick: he plays defense and the team needs better players on that end.” — Candace Buckner, Washington Post