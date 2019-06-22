Mfiondu Kabengele and Terance Mann fit Clippers' desire for toughness

A late bloomer, Kabengele went from a lightly recruited Canadian forward set to attend Binghamton during his lone year at an Indiana prep school, to the top reserve in the ultra-competitive Atlantic Coast Conference last season, all in four years. He led the Seminoles in scoring in fewer than 22 minutes a night as a redshirt sophomore and his average of 24.5 points per 40 minutes ranked third in the conference behind only No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson and No. 3 pick RJ Barrett.