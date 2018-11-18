Clippers rally late to defeat Nets for a fourth consecutive victory

The Nets (7-10) were playing their second game in as many days and were without star Caris LeVert, who suffered a dislocated foot this week, yet the Clippers (10-5) looked far worse for wear after tipoff. When they landed Friday in New Jersey, snow from the previous day’s storm kept the team from reaching their Manhattan hotel for nearly two hours. By that point it was the evening and a formal shootaround was ruled out, with a walk-through in a hotel ballroom taking its place. They then didn’t get on the court Saturday morning, either, as Rivers held to his long-standing custom of not working his team out after a cross-country flight.