Clippers left smarting after loss to Raptors in quick back-to-back games

Kawhi Leonard scored 18 points while Serge Ibaka contributed 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 121-103 victory over the Clippers on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena.
Before the game, Clippers coach Doc Rivers bemoaned the tight turnaround his team faced from a 5 p.m. start Saturday in Detroit, in which the Clippers erased a 25-point deficit to beat the Pistons 111-101.
“This is a ridiculous back-to-back,” Rivers said.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the guard born in nearby Hamilton, had 19 points to lead Los Angeles. Lou Williams had 18. The Clippers have lost three of four.
Ibaka has a career-best six consecutive double-doubles, Toronto's longest streak since Chris Bosh had eight in November 2009.
Pascal Siakam and C.J. Miles each had 15 points, and Delon Wright added 14 for Toronto, which won for the 10th time in its last 11 home games.
All-Star guard Kyle Lowry sat out because of a sore back. Lowry also missed six games in December and January because of back pain. Fred VanVleet started in Lowry's place.
Toronto, improved to 8-0 when playing with at least one day of rest and facing an opponent playing the second game of a back-to-back. The Raptors are 4-0 at home in such games.