Confidence in Avery Bradley paid off in Clippers' overtime win over Grizzlies

He missed 25 games because of injury before a season-ending surgery last season. Rivers, who coached Bradley three seasons in Boston, will tell anyone who will listen that he considers Bradley the team’s best defender and has vowed to stick him on any opponent’s best scorer the rest of this season. Yet in a change for Bradley, the Clippers haven’t asked him to carry as much of a load on offense. As it is, Bradley has struggled with consistency, shooting 37.8% from the field, and 22.6% from three-point range.