Ralph Lawler, Doc Rivers and others around the NBA honor Craig Sager with their wardrobes

Motley went undrafted after leaving Baylor in 2017 before landing with Dallas, where he became a G League All-Star last season after averaging 22.2 points and 9.8 rebounds. The Clippers acquired him and the draft rights to guard Renaldas Seibutis in July in exchange for the draft rights to forward Maarty Leunen and cash. Motley is one of two Clippers, joining forward Angel Delgado, on two-way contracts this season. Guards Sindarius Thornwell and Jerome Robinson have also gone back and forth between the NBA and G League this season to earn more playing time in the developmental league.