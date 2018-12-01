Clippers give G league call-up Johnathan Motley a taste of the good life

Motley picked up the phone and heard Dee Brown, the general manager and director of player programs for the Agua Caliente Clippers, telling him to set an early alarm to leave for the airport. Hours after the 6-foot-10 Motley scored 21 points in a G League game in Canton, Ohio, he took a commercial flight out of Cleveland and, one connection later, arrived at Sacramento International Airport after noon. A hired driver wearing a rumpled suit and holding a sign for “J.Motley” waited at the bottom of the escalator in Terminal A.