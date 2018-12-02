Clippers' strong start has continued despite a decline in play of reserves

The least effective five-man lineups used against Portland and Phoenix, as gauged by a plus/minus analysis, consisted entirely of reserves. Against Sacramento it included four reserves. Williams, Patrick Beverley and Mike Scott — each of whom have acted as spark plugs for the Clippers at various points this season — were the constants among those lineups. Since being moved to the bench five games ago against Washington, Beverley has produced offensive and defensive ratings comparable to those when he started. He has also shot five percentage points worse on three-pointers.