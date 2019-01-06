Clippers' Marcin Gortat heavily vested in 'Polish heritage day,' and in Poland's youth programs

Barring a Clippers playoff berth this season, no game will mean more to Gortat than Sunday’s celebration of “Polish heritage day” during the Staples Center matinee against Orlando. The 34-year-old Gortat, the fourth NBA player produced by Poland and the only one actively in the league, is a role player for the Clippers but a celebrity in his home country, where he employs nearly a dozen through his MG13 Foundation and helps fund and oversee four schools that develop young athletes.