Danilo Gallinari gets his chance to play in Denver since departure for Clippers

Gallinari was a breakout player on that Nuggets team but injuries limited not only his team’s ceiling — they lost in the first round in 2013 — but his own too. He is healthy and realizing the full range of his potential now during his second season with the Clippers, averaging career highs in points (19.5), rebounds (6.2), field-goal percentage (45.9%) and three-point percentage (44.7%). He is the most efficient pick-and-roll ballhandler in the NBA, generating 1.17 points per such possession.