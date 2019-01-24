Dwyane Wade’s final game against Clippers is meaningful for Doc Rivers and Clippers

For so many years, as Wade led Miami and Rivers coached Boston, the guard delivered pain, not gifts, to the coach. After Boston’s win over Miami in the 2010 Eastern Conference playoffs’ first round, Miami won both of its following playoff series against the Celtics — the 2011 Eastern semifinals and the 2012 conference finals. Wade had 17 points in Game 6 and 23 in Game 7 of the latter series as the Heat rallied from a 3-2 deficit to eliminate Boston and advance to the NBA Finals.