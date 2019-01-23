Clippers’ nightmarish game drops them in standings

The Clippers committed only seven turnovers, turned 13 by Dallas into 23 points and did what no other Dallas (21-26) opponent has done this season by holding star rookie Luka Doncic without a made three-pointer. He scored 17 points, but made only five of 15 shots and missing all eight threes he attempted. After missing a wild heave from inside half court to close the first half, Doncic ripped the front of his jersey down the middle.