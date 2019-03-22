Clippers' defense might not be the best, but it makes opponents work hardest

Clippers opponents have attempted a league-high 14.4 attempts a game when the nearest defender is within 2 feet — the tightest defense classified by the NBA’s player-tracking data. Conversely, they’ve been afforded relatively few wide-open looks — defined as when a defender is 6 feet or farther away — and have struggled to capitalize on them, shooting the league’s lowest efficient field goal percentage in wide-open scenarios. Several Clippers theorize it's because they've often forced the ball out of a reliable scorer's hands and instead allowed bad shooters otherwise good looks.