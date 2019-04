Clippers hope slow start against Rockets won’t carry into playoffs

Update: The Clippers (47-32) are 2-1 this season against the Lakers (35-43) entering the season-series finale and have won 23 of the last 27 games against the Lakers. The Clippers must go undefeated during their final three games to reach 50 victories, a mark the franchise last accomplished in 2016-17. Friday’s game will be the second in as many nights for the Lakers, following their matchup with Golden State. Guard Patrick Beverley has been listed as questionable for Friday, with a right hip pointer, after resting during the Clippers’ loss Wednesday against Houston.