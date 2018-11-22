Up next for the Clippers: vs. Memphis on Friday afternoon

Update: After both teams missed the playoffs last season, the Grizzlies and Clippers sit first and third, respectively, in the Western Conference standings entering this matchup. Memphis won only 22 games last season but has already won 12 this season — including five consecutive — and owns the West’s best winning percentage (.706). The Grizzlies have done it by limiting opponents’ opportunities to score and curbing their own mistakes, ranking third in defensive rating and sixth in turnover percentage. Only Oklahoma City and Indiana have scored more points off opponents’ turnovers. Guard Mike Conley is averaging a team-high 20.2 points a game.