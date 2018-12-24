Clippers upbeat despite close loss to the Warriors

Lou Williams scored 25 points in 25 minutes in his third game back from a hamstring injury. He nearly spilled out of bounds in the fourth quarter when Green tugged on his hips from behind to stop a drive, and Clippers coaches pleaded for a flagrant foul in vain. Williams didn’t think it was a “dirty play” but Beverley, chiming in from two lockers away, called out “trying to take my man Lou out!”