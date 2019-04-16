Believe it: Clippers pull off historic 31-point comeback in Game 2 win over Warriors

Twelve years after an improbable playoff upset created a catchphrase, another unlikely – no, unimaginable – comeback was brewing Monday night in Oracle Arena. But instead of roaring as it had 12 years ago, when the “We Believe” Golden State Warriors knocked out the West’s best, the building was hushed.
The eighth-seeded Clippers, down as many as 31 points in the second half, had come all the way back, and then some.
Rookie Clippers guard Landry Shamet, off to a dreadful start shooting in his first postseason, rolled off a screen and nailed a three-pointer for a 133-131 lead with 15.9 seconds remaining.
The Warriors went for the win. All-star Stephen Curry, perhaps the greatest shooter in NBA history, worked Clippers center Montrezl Harrell off the dribble for an opening and got it. Curry, capable of making three-pointers given an eyelash of space, had a clean look.
It missed.
Silence no longer filled the arena. Instead, gasps.
After free throws by Harrell, and a missed heave at the buzzer, the Clippers emerged 135-131 winners after a 31-point comeback that ties this first-round series at one game apiece. It was the biggest point-margin comeback in NBA playoff history.
“We Believe,” indeed.
The comeback was just the latest for a team that has won after trailing by 28, 25 and 20 points this season. The Warriors had won 20 of its last 21 home playoff games. They shot nearly 40% from three-pointers and attempted 14 more free throws than the Clippers.
And yet Los Angeles fought back behind a 44-point third quarter and 36 points from Lou Williams.
Curry scored 29 points to lead Golden State.
The loss was the second setback of the night for Golden State.
Center DeMarcus Cousins slipped near Golden State’s bench four minutes into the first quarter and didn’t get up. He reached for the area above his left knee and attempted to put weight on the leg without success. He hobbled up a tunnel, into the locker room and didn’t return. He is scheduled to undergo an MRI by Tuesday, according to the Warriors.
Cousins provided the Warriors a fearsome fifth option upon his return from an Achilles’ injury in January but his fit wasn’t seamless. In Game 1, the Warriors’ starters had been outscored by six points in their 13 minutes together. Another lineup with Cousins was outscored by 10 points in six minutes. Should the injury cost Cousins significant time, it could cost the Warriors as the playoffs continue.
What it did not do Monday, at least at first, was slow them.
Leading by one point at the time of Cousins’ injury, the Warriors were up 23 at halftime. Curry scored 11 of their last 15 points to end the quarter. His last shot in the stretch, with 3.7 seconds left, was wide open after a defensive miscommunication allowed him to run free around a screen and into the corner all by himself. It gave the Warriors 73 points, the second-most scored by the franchise in the first half in the last 20 postseasons.
Even with Curry playing fewer than four minutes in the third quarter, after he’d picked up his fourth foul, the Warriors’ surplus of talent pushed the lead to 31 points. His replacement, Quinn Cook, scored five quick points after entering the game.
But while the Warriors were making shots, so were the Clippers. Their 44 points set a franchise postseason record for a quarter and sparked a comeback that will carry the Clippers all the way back to Los Angeles, where Game 3 is Thursday.