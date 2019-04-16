Believe it: Clippers pull off historic 31-point comeback in Game 2 win over Warriors

Leading by one point at the time of Cousins’ injury, the Warriors were up 23 at halftime. Curry scored 11 of their last 15 points to end the quarter. His last shot in the stretch, with 3.7 seconds left, was wide open after a defensive miscommunication allowed him to run free around a screen and into the corner all by himself. It gave the Warriors 73 points, the second-most scored by the franchise in the first half in the last 20 postseasons.