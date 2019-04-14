Clippers fail to make a dent on night Warriors aren't at their best

Durant called his team’s performance “a solid first game,” but judged that the Warriors were far from their best. “There was a lot of excitement in the building, especially in the locker room,” he said. “You’ve got some guys it’s their first time [in the playoffs]. We had 22 turnovers, we can’t have that going forward. I think more than anything that was just over-excited to play to start the game. We had six turnovers to start the first quarter and you still end up winning by 17 and they only had three more shots than us. We controlled that, but if we have 21 turnovers again, in the playoffs, I think it will be a tougher game for us.”