Clippers' bittersweet ending is just the beginning for a team that has a bright future

“When I see the Clippers I see a team building a foundation, something substantial, something real, and you can see what they’ve done and how special this team has been,” Kerr said. “The remarkable thing has been they traded their best player and got better. Think about that. And Tobias Harris was having an All-Star year. So between that trade, and the Memphis trade, and you think about who they picked up, [Wilson] Chandler, [Garrett] Temple, [JaMychal] Green and the draft picks and continue to play well. It’s a great story. It’s a model for other teams, I think, to compete and rebuild at the same time. It’s not an easy thing to do.”