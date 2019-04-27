Kevin Durant's performance propels Warriors past Clippers in Game 6

There was one, final push.
Of course there was.
The Clippers, a team that never met a deficit they didn’t believe they couldn’t overcome, trailed top-seeded Golden State on Friday at Staples Center by 19 at halftime, 26 in the second half and 23 with 10 minutes left in their season.
But then, Lou Williams sank a step-back, Patrick Beverley scored a layup, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made a mid-range jumper and, with 7:19 to play, Danilo Gallinari dropped a transition dunk over Draymond Green’s head. The arena’s volume was up and deficit down to 109-95 – a pittance compared to the holes they’d come back from all season.
All those comebacks left Clippers coach Doc Rivers lovingly referring to his team as unkillable “roaches.”
But in closing out Game 6, and this first-round playoff series, Kevin Durant was the exterminator.
Durant made a fade-away jumper on the very next possession and was fouled. When he sank the free throw, he had 50 points and the final word in a series where he had been questioned at times.
The Warriors won, 129-110, behind Durant’s outburst, scored in 42 minutes, and Stephen Curry’s 24 points.
"The ultimate weapon," Golden State coach Steve Kerr said of Durant.
The Clippers’ core combination of Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams never found traction after they starred in a Game 5 victory to extend the series, combining for 18 points.
Durant joined Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Russell Westbrook as the only players in the last 35 seasons to score at least 45 in consecutive playoff games.
“It was one of the great performances I’ve ever seen in my life,” Kerr said, who won titles with Jordan. “I’ve seen some good ones.”
Golden State entered with history to their advantage. The Warriors had gone 4-1 in Game 6s since 2015, won their last five playoff road games and 10 of their last 11 in Los Angeles against the Clippers. But while teams that produced those marks were dominant en route to winning three of the last four NBA championships, these Warriors had been proven vulnerable.
Despite all of their hold over the league in recent seasons – and the fact that rookie guard Landry Shamet had admired much of the current roster since high school -- the Clippers had not put them on a “pedestal,” Shamet said.
“We probably were taking things for granted a little bit the other night,” Kerr said before tipoff of his team’s failure to close out the series in Game 5 at home. “We’ve been in a lot of different situations in the playoffs and always well so I have a good feeling about the way we’ll play tonight.”
His sense came from taking the unusual step of starting 6-foot-7, 33-year-old reserve Shaun Livingston in place of center Andrew Bogut. Livingston had started only 15 games in his five seasons in Golden State, and not once this season, but the move signaled Kerr’s desire to play small -- and counter the adjustment the Clippers made in Game 4 of replacing a traditional center with forward JaMychal Green.
There appeared to be no immediate benefit. The Clippers led by 10 within the first five minutes and by nine with 5:42 left in the first quarter. Patrick Beverley – perhaps fueled in part by the knowledge Houston had arrived in San Francisco on Friday to prepare for a potential second-round series with Golden State – punched the air twice after big plays.
But no lead has been safe in this series. Less than three-and-a-half minutes later, the Warriors were leading by six, their rejoinder fueled by baskets exclusively from Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. Curry left for the locker room after rolling his right ankle but Durant single-handedly destroyed the defense with 20 points – half his team’s total – in his first 12 minutes and a nine-point Warriors lead early in the second quarter. He scored in transition, in the half-court, going right, on open shots and one with Garrett Temple’s hand covering his eyes.
As Golden State pulled away for a 19-point halftime lead, Durant had scored 38 – only 15 fewer than the Clippers as a whole.