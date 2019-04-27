Kevin Durant's performance propels Warriors past Clippers in Game 6

But no lead has been safe in this series. Less than three-and-a-half minutes later, the Warriors were leading by six, their rejoinder fueled by baskets exclusively from Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. Curry left for the locker room after rolling his right ankle but Durant single-handedly destroyed the defense with 20 points – half his team’s total – in his first 12 minutes and a nine-point Warriors lead early in the second quarter. He scored in transition, in the half-court, going right, on open shots and one with Garrett Temple’s hand covering his eyes.