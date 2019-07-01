Kawhi Leonard remains the focus of Clippers’ free agency strategy

After the smoke cleared Sunday from a chaotic first day of NBA free agency, the most sought-after target in the entire class, NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, remained uncommitted.
Leonard did not hold formal meetings with suitors including the Clippers, Lakers and Toronto Raptors, a source not authorized to speak publicly on the matter confirmed. Leonard plans to talk with those teams later this week, Yahoo reported. But if Leonard preferred to wait, he was the exception amid a flurry of activity that quickly led to dozens of agreements across the league.
For the Clippers, whose free agency plan revolves around Leonard’s decision, that meant watching as numerous players who might have been a potential running mate with Leonard committed elsewhere.
As it stands, the Clippers firmly believe Leonard has the talent — and track record, after his heroics leading Toronto to the NBA championship — to deliver the franchise to new heights even if no one else with All-Star credentials joins him. That confidence is based on the returning pieces who would surround him, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Landry Shamet, Lou Williams, Danilo Gallinari and Montrezl Harrell.
Still, with few marquee free agents remaining on the market, the Clippers' hopes of adding a star capable of instantly transforming the team into a contender for the Western Conference title essentially ride on Leonard.
One slight possibility is that Jimmy Butler might remain available, after all. Following reports early in the day indicated the Philadelphia guard was going to Miami as part of a three-team sign-and-trade deal that involved Dallas, conflicting reports arose later that suggested the teams were no longer in agreement. Butler has held some appeal with the Clippers.
Kevin Durant’s decision to join the Nets dealt a blow to the Clippers’ dream of pairing the 6-foot-11 scorer with Leonard, the NBA’s best two-way player. Durant, long considered a wild card to actually join the Clippers, was expected to give the Clippers, Knicks, Warriors and Nets an audience early in free agency. By early Sunday afternoon, before teams could officially meet with free agents, he instead reportedly informed the Clippers, Knicks and Warriors that he would not be coming.
Not every player decided their future during free agency’s first few hours Sunday.
Danny Green, a guard who has won NBA championships alongside Leonard in San Antonio and Toronto, spoke with the Clippers soon after teams were allowed to contact players, a source said. Patrick Beverley, a vital member of the Clippers’ backcourt last season, and forward Marcus Morris, another Clippers target, also have yet to find a home. The same goes for former Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins.
One of the largest contracts agreed to Sunday was Philadelphia’s offer of $180 million over five years to Tobias Harris. The move again validated the Clippers’ decision to deal Harris before February’s trade deadline. The Clippers were never believed to be willing to pay him such a salary — he declined an $80-million extension from the team last summer — but instead of keeping him this season, only to see him walk in free agency, the Clippers received starting guard Shamet and an unprotected first-round pick in 2021 as part of the deal with the 76ers.