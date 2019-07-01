Kawhi Leonard remains the focus of Clippers’ free agency strategy

One of the largest contracts agreed to Sunday was Philadelphia’s offer of $180 million over five years to Tobias Harris. The move again validated the Clippers’ decision to deal Harris before February’s trade deadline. The Clippers were never believed to be willing to pay him such a salary — he declined an $80-million extension from the team last summer — but instead of keeping him this season, only to see him walk in free agency, the Clippers received starting guard Shamet and an unprotected first-round pick in 2021 as part of the deal with the 76ers.