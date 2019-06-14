Clippers prepare for offseason with Kawhi Leonard and big decisions in mind

Mere minutes after the NBA season ended Thursday, the countdown began toward a period on the league’s calendar even more anticipated, and scrutinized, than Toronto’s Game 6 Finals victory over Golden State: free agency.
Moments after grasping the Finals MVP trophy in his massive hands, Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard was asked how a championship would factor into his looming decision on whether to stay with or leave Toronto.
“I’m about to enjoy this with my teammates and coaches,” Leonard said, “and I’ll think about that later.”
The Clippers have spent months thinking about what it would take to attract Leonard, who was raised in Moreno Valley, starred at Riverside King High and San Diego State before winning NBA titles in San Antonio and Toronto. Leonard can decline a player option for next season and meet with teams as a free agent on June 30 beginning at 3 p.m. PDT, six hours earlier than allowed by the league in years past.
Other marquee potential free agents, such as Golden State’s Kevin Durant, remain offseason targets but Leonard has been a top Clippers priority all along and his playoff performance validated the attention devoted to him. He averaged 30.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and made 37.9% of his three-pointers during the playoffs en route to becoming the game’s best two-way player and its most wanted man.
Before the Clippers meet with potential new players they must decide how badly they wish to keep a few already on their roster. Starting Friday, they have until June 29 to issue qualifying offers to guard Rodney McGruder and center Ivica Zubac, which would make them restricted free agents.
McGruder’s one-year qualifying offer is worth $3 million. The 27-year-old would have qualified for a smaller offer but triggered the collective bargaining agreement’s “starter criteria” by starting 45 games last season for Miami. The criteria allow a financial reward for young players who outperform expectations based on their draft position. A second-round pick or undrafted player who starts at least half the season leading up to his free agency becomes eligible for a qualifying offer that is equal to that of the 21st overall selection from the year they entered the league.
In the case of McGruder, who went undrafted in 2013 out of Kansas State and entered the NBA in 2016 with Miami, that salary slot is worth $3 million. He averaged 23.5 minutes a game during three seasons with the Heat before being waived by April 7 in a cost-cutting move. The Clippers claimed him two days later while praising his toughness.
Zubac is eligible for a one-year qualifying offer worth $1.9 million, having just missed meeting the starter criteria. The Clippers are expected to extend qualifying offers to both. Both players can solicit offer sheets from other teams as restricted free agents but the Clippers would have two days to match the terms.
The 22-year-old Zubac arrived in February via a trade from the Lakers and was called an upgrade at center by teammates and coaches from his first game because of mobility that made him a deterrent defensively and a capable scorer. He averaged 9.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 20.2 minutes in 26 regular-season games after the trade. His role decreased during a first-round playoff series against Golden State but the Clippers continued to speak highly of him. In recent weeks, Zubac has taken part in workouts with teammates at the Clippers’ temporary facility in El Segundo.
How the Clippers fare in the draft, where they own the 48th and 56th picks, and free agency will lead to other decisions. One is what to do about guard Sindarius Thornwell, whose contract for the upcoming season becomes guaranteed July 20. Thornwell averaged fewer than five minutes in 64 games during his second NBA season but was regarded highly by coaches for his versatility defensively.
The biggest decision in free agency, of course, belongs to Leonard.
Since the Finals MVP award was first handed out in 1969, no player to win it has opened the following season on a different team. Leonard earned the award — the second of his career — in part because Toronto’s medical and coaching staffs allowed him to play his best when it mattered most by agreeing to limit his regular-season wear and tear to 60 games. That was important to Leonard, considering his falling out in San Antonio centered on the handling of an injured quad.
“Once I got here to Toronto,” Leonard said Thursday, “they understood everything and kept moving from there.”
His long-term commitment to Toronto remains unclear. The city wasn’t one of Leonard’s preferred destinations when he asked out of San Antonio last season — Los Angeles reportedly topped his list — but less than 11 months after he arrived, he delivered Canada's signature basketball achievement.
“We all know where my destinations were,” Leonard said. “I said when I was there on my opening day meeting that I was focused on the now, and I wanted to make history here and that's all I did.”