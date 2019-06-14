Clippers prepare for offseason with Kawhi Leonard and big decisions in mind

Since the Finals MVP award was first handed out in 1969, no player to win it has opened the following season on a different team. Leonard earned the award — the second of his career — in part because Toronto’s medical and coaching staffs allowed him to play his best when it mattered most by agreeing to limit his regular-season wear and tear to 60 games. That was important to Leonard, considering his falling out in San Antonio centered on the handling of an injured quad.