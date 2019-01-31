Tight playoff race between Lakers and Clippers could be determined by free throws

The Clippers (28-23) have made 79.7% of their attempts through their first 51 games, which ranks sixth-best in the league and is on pace to best the franchise record of 79.1% from 2005-06. They also rank fourth in “clutch” situations, making 84.2% of their free throws in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime in which the scoring margin is five points or fewer.