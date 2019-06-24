Clippers’ Lou Williams could have a record-tying night at NBA Awards

“He’s one of the best scorers we have in our game in the modern time,” one scout told the Los Angeles Times last season — and that was before Williams became only the third NBA player to average at least 20 points in fewer than 27 minutes a game. The other two — Joel Embiid in 2016-17 and Michael Jordan in 1985-86 — played fewer than 32 games and each were 22. Williams did it while playing 75 regular-season games at age 32.