Ralph Lawler gets a logo on Clippers’ court and a halftime celebration

It’s sad he’s leaving just as the Clippers are about to begin a playoff journey — he will call the first-round games on TV and any games after that on radio — and finally showing promise of better years ahead. But he’s nearly 81 and he knew before this season it was smart to leave while people still wanted to follow “Lawler’s Law” and be warned to fasten their seat belts during a tight game and hear him yell “Bingo!” each time a Clipper hit a three-point shot. It was perfect that each fan at Staples Center on Wednesday got a sign with “BINGO” and Lawler’s microphone as an exclamation point, and was urged to stand up and add their voices to his own. Many did. It was a joyful noise.