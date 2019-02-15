Clippers broadcaster Ralph Lawler to join Hall of Fame

Ralph Lawler, the broadcaster whose catchphrases "oh me, oh my" and "bingo" have become synonymous with Clippers games for the last 40 seasons, will join the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a winner of its Curt Gowdy Media Award, the NBA announced Friday.
Lawler will be joined in the hall at a ceremony Sept. 5-7 in Springfield, Mass., by fellow Gowdy Award honoree Marc Stein, a New York Times reporter and graduate of Cal State Fullerton. The award is presented to members of electronic and print media whose work has contributed to basketball.
“I can hardly believe this is happening," Lawler said in a team news release. "Never in my wildest dreams did I dare to imagine that my career would culminate with this ultimate honor. My wife and I are thrilled and humbled to be joining the elite group that preceded me with the Curt Gowdy Award."
Lawler, 80, is retiring after this season and several NBA teams have honored Lawler during road games that have marked his final broadcast in the city. The Clippers have used social media to publish interviews in which Lawler share memories from his career, which has included more than 3,140 Clippers broadcasts.
"Clipper Nation calls him the ‘Voice of the Clippers,’" Clippers owner Steve Ballmer said in a news release, "but Ralph is so much more than that; he is our heart and soul."
Before calling Clippers games, beginning when the franchise was in San Diego, Lawler broadcast games of Philadelphia's Phillies, 76ers and Flyers, and San Diego's Conquistadors and Chargers. He already is a member of the Bradley University Sports Hall of Fame as well as the Southern California Broadcasters Hall of Fame. He also has a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.
“Ralph has always had such a great spirit," Mike Breen, ABC-ESPN's national play-by-plan broadcaster told the Los Angeles Times in December. "He’s not one of those ‘old-time’ guys who thinks the game was better when he started. His enthusiasm reflects on his impression of today’s athletes. That’s what I love about him.
"Over a long period of time, sometimes the hardest thing is to keep that passion year after year. I turn a Clippers’ game on League Pass, and it’s the same energy and feeling that there’s no other place he’d rather be. It’s really incredible.”