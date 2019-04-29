Trent Redden will remain as Clippers assistant general manager

Clippers assistant general manager Trent Redden will stay with the team following a courtship by New Orleans to become its general manager, according to sources with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Redden, who joined the Clippers’ front office in 2017 and oversees amateur scouting, is the second team executive to rebuff interest from other teams in recent weeks. General manager Michael Winger previously declined to interview with Minnesota for its open president of basketball operations role. The positions would have been promotions for both Redden and Winger but both elected to stay and continue the Clippers’ rebuild.
For Redden, turning down the Pelicans also meant saying no to their new president, David Griffin, with whom Redden worked for years in Cleveland. Redden was Griffin’s top deputy when the Cavaliers won the 2016 NBA championship.