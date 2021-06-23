Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Game 2: Live updates, news and odds

The Clippers are on familiar ground after losing to the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Sunday.
Follow along for live updates as the Clippers try to overcome a Game 2 playoff-series deficit for the third time this postseason. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. PDT.
Suns ahead early after 11-2 run
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue called timeout after an 11-2 run from the Suns put them ahead at 7:03 in the first. Phoenix has six points in the paint, with Cameron Payne adding a 3-pointer. Payne leads the Suns with five points.
The Clippers haven’t scored in just over 90 seconds, since a Reggie Jackson stepback jumper. They currently trail, 11-8.
And we’re off
Marcus Morris scores the game’s opening points after getting his own rebound, and we’re off in Phoenix.
Clippers switch up starting lineup, go big with Ivica Zubac
After rolling with a small lineup in Game 1, with Terance Mann and Nicolas Batum starting alongside Reggie Jackson, Paul George and Marcus Morris, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue is going big for Game 2. Ivica Zubac, a traditional center, will start with Morris at power forward.
Lue is also going with Patrick Beverley, a defensive-minded guard, in his backcourt. It’s worth watching whether Beverley can slow down Devin Booker, who scored 40 points on his way to a triple-double in Game 1.
The Suns, meanwhile, are still without Chris Paul, who remains in the league’s COVID-19 protocols.
Here are the starting lineups for Game 2:
Clippers:
- Reggie Jackson
- Patrick Beverley
- Paul George
- Marcus Morris
- Ivica Zubac
Suns:
- Cameron Payne
- Devin Booker
- Mikal Bridges
- Jae Crowder
- Deandre Ayton
ESPN: Marcus Morris to play in Game 2
ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reports that Marcus Morris will play in Game 2 after leaving the opening game of the series because of a knee injury.
Morris wasn’t listed on the Clippers’ injury report Monday, with coach Tyronn Lue saying he was still experiencing some soreness. Morris didn’t start the second half of Game 1, later returning to play five minutes in the loss.
Lue told media before Tuesday’s game that Morris would go through warmups before deciding whether to play.
Morris has started all 14 postseason games for the Clippers, averaging 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
Kawhi Leonard might be out, but Clippers say he’s still making an impact
PHOENIX — It was around 2 p.m. Monday when Kawhi Leonard tried to video chat with his coach, eager to know how the Clippers planned to adjust a day after losing Game 1 of the conference finals in Phoenix while the All-Star forward stayed home nursing an injury.
“But I don’t like FaceTime,” Tyronn Lue said, less than an hour later, chuckling.
Instead, Lue and Leonard, who remains in California receiving treatment for a strained right knee, used text messages. Leonard wanted to understand the adjustments Lue planned for Game 2 on Tuesday to know where the team had succeeded and failed.
“Just being able to hold guys accountable, talking to guys, talking to the players, what we need to do better on what he sees,” the Clippers coach said. “If he knows the game plan, then he can definitely do that.
Betting lines and odds for Clippers vs. Suns in Game 2
Here are the latest odds and lines for the Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday:
