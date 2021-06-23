Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Game 2: Live updates, news and odds

Kawhi Leonard might be out, but Clippers say he’s still making an impact

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, and guard Terance Mann celebrate after taking a commanding lead over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of their playoff series on June 6. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

PHOENIX — It was around 2 p.m. Monday when Kawhi Leonard tried to video chat with his coach, eager to know how the Clippers planned to adjust a day after losing Game 1 of the conference finals in Phoenix while the All-Star forward stayed home nursing an injury.

“But I don’t like FaceTime,” Tyronn Lue said, less than an hour later, chuckling.

Instead, Lue and Leonard, who remains in California receiving treatment for a strained right knee, used text messages. Leonard wanted to understand the adjustments Lue planned for Game 2 on Tuesday to know where the team had succeeded and failed.

“Just being able to hold guys accountable, talking to guys, talking to the players, what we need to do better on what he sees,” the Clippers coach said. “If he knows the game plan, then he can definitely do that.

