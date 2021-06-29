Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Game 5 live updates: Another playoff comeback ahead?

Clippers look to go downhill for a chance to topple the Suns

Clippers forward Paul George drives past Suns guard Chris Paul during Game 5 on Saturday night at Staples Center. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Things were going downhill fast Saturday for the Clippers — and just as they had hoped.

Of their first six baskets during the third quarter of Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Phoenix Suns, four were started by the Clippers’ drives into the paint from their half-court offense. A fifth came when Terance Mann sprinted from beyond the key under the rim, caught a pass heading out of bounds and finished a layup.

All that downhill movement suddenly had the Clippers’ comeback chances looking up, with much of it involving center Ivica Zubac.

Twice he slid into empty space created when his defender, Suns center Deandre Ayton, was forced to move away to stop drives by Paul George as he drove into the lane. George then flipped passes to Zubac, who finished with dunks, the last cutting the Clippers’ 15-point halftime deficit to eight.

“In that second half, we made a little adjustment with Zu and having him slip out a little early to get those guys downhill because then Ayton has to back up,” Lue said. “We are a totally different team when we attack the paint and get to the rim. We know that. So that’s got to be our emphasis.”

READ MORE >>