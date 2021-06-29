Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Game 5 live updates: Another playoff comeback ahead?

Follow along as the Clippers try to avoid elimination in the Western Conference finals on Monday night against the Phoenix Suns.
Starting lineups announced for Game 5
No surprises in the starting lineups for Game 5.
With Ivica Zubac out, Terance Mann will take his place, as reported earlier. Otherwise, things are unchanged for the Clippers.
Phoenix is, as expected, rolling with the same lineup that got the Suns this far.
Clippers starting lineup:
- Reggie Jackson
- Patrick Beverley
- Terance Mann
- Paul George
- Marcus Morris
Suns starting lineup:
- Chris Paul
- Devin Booker
- Mikal Bridges
- Jae Crowder
- Deandre Ayton
Terance Mann to start in place of Ivica Zubac in Game 5
The Clippers will start Terance Mann with Ivica Zubac out for Game 5, according to Yahoo’s Chris Haynes.
Mann, who started Game 1 of the series before coach Tyronn Lue switched the lineup, adds some versatility to the Clippers’ starting five. Presumably, his presence means that forward Marcus Morris will be a de facto center, allowing the Clippers to switch ball-screens at all times, though they’ll be giving up size against Suns 6-foor-11 center Deandre Ayton.
Ayton has averaged 20.3 points and 13.5 rebounds during the series.
Mann scored 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting with four rebounds in 33 minutes in Game 4.
Clippers look to go downhill for a chance to topple the Suns
Things were going downhill fast Saturday for the Clippers — and just as they had hoped.
Of their first six baskets during the third quarter of Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Phoenix Suns, four were started by the Clippers’ drives into the paint from their half-court offense. A fifth came when Terance Mann sprinted from beyond the key under the rim, caught a pass heading out of bounds and finished a layup.
All that downhill movement suddenly had the Clippers’ comeback chances looking up, with much of it involving center Ivica Zubac.
Twice he slid into empty space created when his defender, Suns center Deandre Ayton, was forced to move away to stop drives by Paul George as he drove into the lane. George then flipped passes to Zubac, who finished with dunks, the last cutting the Clippers’ 15-point halftime deficit to eight.
“In that second half, we made a little adjustment with Zu and having him slip out a little early to get those guys downhill because then Ayton has to back up,” Lue said. “We are a totally different team when we attack the paint and get to the rim. We know that. So that’s got to be our emphasis.”
Clunking Clippers rebuild curse brick by brick
Ten blown chances.
One blown season?
Ten times the Clippers took a shot that would have given them the lead, handed them the momentum, possibly won this game.
Ten times in the fourth quarter of another stirring comeback against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, the Clippers had a chance to ride the Staples Center roar to an equalizer in the Western Conference finals.
Ten times they crapped out.
Ten clanks, bricks and blocks. Ten missed layups, floaters and threes.
Ten examples of how, just when you least expect it, the Clippers Curse lives, and, goodness, how it howled on a night that felt like a joyride derailed.
Clippers are left with a ‘different feeling’
This time, the hole the Clippers are seeking to climb out of is deeper than any they have pulled themselves out of during their Western Conference playoff run that has now reached the edge of elimination.
One more shove, one more push, and the season is over for a Clippers team that has withstood more than its share of pushes and shoves this postseason.
Even the Clippers had to admit that being down 3-1 to the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference finals felt different than their other 2-0 deficits this postseason.
An 84-80 loss to the Suns at Staples Center on Saturday night put the Clippers in this unpleasant place.
“Definitely a different feeling,” a disappointed Terance Mann said after scoring 12 points. “There’s no room for error. Just got to take it a game at a time now. Just got to try and go get Game 5 and be ready to try to force a Game 7.”
The Clippers know the odds are stacked against their resilient group.
The numbers tell the story of how teams leading 3-1 in a best-of-seven series in the conference finals boast a 52-4 record and how teams are 251-13 in any best-of-seven series.
Season on the brink: 4 takeaways from Game 4 loss
No deficit has proved too great for the Clippers in these playoffs.
Not down 2-0, or 3-2, and not even when it comes to missing the injured Kawhi Leonard, one of their two All-NBA wings.
Coach Tyronn Lue said he isn’t fazed by the latest either, a 3-1 hole sealed in the Western Conference finals after an 84-80 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday at Staples Center.
“Just focus on Monday’s game, that’s it,” Lue said. “Not focus on winning three games. Got to take it one game at a time, and that’s got to be our mind-set. We beat Utah and won four games in a row. So it’s very doable.”
Four takeaways from Game 4:
Ivica Zubac to miss Game 5 tonight because of knee injury
PHOENIX — With their rotation options already limited because of injuries and facing elimination Monday, the Clippers will be without center Ivica Zubac for Game 5 of the Western Conference finals at Phoenix Suns Arena.
Zubac has a sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee, the team announced, and is out for the potential elimination game for the Clippers, who trail 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.
After seeing his starting role from the regular season shift during the postseason’s first two rounds after the Clippers successfully used a smaller lineup, the 7-foot Zubac has played his best basketball of the postseason against the Suns.
He has served as an effective counter against Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton. Zubac has played at least 32 minutes in each of the last three games while averaging 14 points and 13.7 rebounds in that span.
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said that DeMarcus Cousins will get minutes at center in Zubac’s absence. After struggling in Game 1, picking up five fouls in 13 minutes, Cousins has been a nonfactor for much of the series. He didn’t play at all in Game 3 and played just four seconds in Game 4, his only box-score contribution being a 1-of-2 spot at the free throw line.