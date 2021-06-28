Clippers center Ivica Zubac might miss Game 5 tonight because of knee injury

With their rotation options already limited because of injuries and facing elimination Monday, the Clippers could be without center Ivica Zubac for Game 5 of the Western Conference finals at Phoenix Suns Arena.

Zubac has a sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee, the team announced, and is questionable for the potential elimination game for the Clippers, who trail 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.

After seeing his starting role from the regular season shift during the postseason’s first two rounds after the Clippers successfully used a smaller lineup, the 7-foot Zubac has played his best basketball of the postseason against the Suns.

He has served as an effective counter against Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton. Zubac has played at least 32 minutes in each of the last three games while averaging 14 points and 13.7 rebounds in that span.

Advertisement

Most importantly, Zubac’s presence defending pick-and-roll plays helped stifle Phoenix. In the 48 minutes when Zubac has been on the court with Suns guards Devin Booker and Chris Paul, the Clippers have outscored Phoenix by 14 points. Conversely, when Zubac rests but Booker and Paul continue to play, the Suns have won those 13 minutes by four points.

Tipoff for Game 5 is 6 p.m.

Should Zubac be unable to play or be used for a limited number of minutes, the Clippers will have a harder time playing small, as they did to beat Dallas and Utah in the playoffs, because of injuries to Kawhi Leonard (right knee sprain), who remains in Los Angeles, and Marcus Morris (left knee).

Nicolas Batum, the forward who replaced Zubac as a starter in the postseason, also doesn’t appear fully healthy. Though the team has not disclosed any specific injury, he went from averaging nearly 33 minutes during his first 14 playoff games to 15.5 in the last three against Phoenix.

DeMarcus Cousins is behind Zubac in the Clippers’ center rotation, but after scoring 11 points in the first half of Game 1 against Phoenix, has been effectively dropped from the rotation.