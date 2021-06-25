Clippers vs. Suns Game 3: Live updates, analysis and score

Why Paul George’s missed free throws could haunt him

Clippers forward Paul George reacts after missing a free throw in the final seconds of Game 2 on Tuesday night in Phoenix. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

PHOENIX — None of it was easy, the Clippers somehow still in a game Tuesday night that felt like it should’ve already been packed and loaded with the Suns holding a 2-0 series lead on their way to Staples Center.

But the Clippers fought. They competed. They defended. They hung around.

Then, they blew it.

Paul George, the Clippers’ star, their future and their present, had two free throws to ensure any late-game drama wouldn’t be fatal if he converted both for a three-point lead. Each attempt clanked off the rim, tempting the basketball gods just enough to deliver one more gut punch to a fanbase and franchise that had finally healed.

Fatigue was undoubtedly a factor. Pressure was, too. The two combined for another postseason heartbreak that was as much self-inflicted as anything else.

“This is a hard game to kind of swallow because you look at this game, I mean, we got this game won,” Patrick Beverley said of the 104-103 loss.

