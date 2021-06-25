Clippers vs. Suns Game 3: Live updates, analysis and score

Follow along as the Clippers host the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference finals on Thursday. The Clippers trail the best-of-seven series 2-0 after a pair of narrow losses in Phoenix.
Clippers stick with big lineup to start Game 3
After making two changes to the starting lineup in Game 2, coach Tyronn Lue is keeping his starting five intact for Game 3, with Ivica Zubac at center to match up against Deandre Ayton.
The lone change for Phoenix is, as expected, Chris Paul slotting in for Cameron Payne. Paul returns from the league’s health and safety protocols after missing the first two games of the series. Full starters are listed below
Clippers starting lineup:
- Reggie Jackson
- Patrick Beverley
- Paul George
- Marcus Morris
- Ivica Zubac
Suns starting lineup:
- Chris Paul
- Devin Booker
- Mikal Bridges
- Jae Crowder
- Deandre Ayton
Masked man
Devin Booker is wearing a facemask during warmups to protect his nose. During Game 2, he sustained a laceration on his nose during a collision with Patrick Beverley. Both players left the game bleeding and later returned, with Booker receiving stitches.
According to ESPN’s Marc Spears, Booker called Richard Hamilton for advice on playing with the mask, with Hamilton reportedly telling him not to take it off during the game.
Why Paul George’s missed free throws could haunt him
PHOENIX — None of it was easy, the Clippers somehow still in a game Tuesday night that felt like it should’ve already been packed and loaded with the Suns holding a 2-0 series lead on their way to Staples Center.
But the Clippers fought. They competed. They defended. They hung around.
Then, they blew it.
Paul George, the Clippers’ star, their future and their present, had two free throws to ensure any late-game drama wouldn’t be fatal if he converted both for a three-point lead. Each attempt clanked off the rim, tempting the basketball gods just enough to deliver one more gut punch to a fanbase and franchise that had finally healed.
Fatigue was undoubtedly a factor. Pressure was, too. The two combined for another postseason heartbreak that was as much self-inflicted as anything else.
“This is a hard game to kind of swallow because you look at this game, I mean, we got this game won,” Patrick Beverley said of the 104-103 loss.
Explainer: Why was Deandre Ayton’s dunk a legal NBA play?
When Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton reached over the rim to dunk Jae Crowder’s pass for what became the winning points of the Suns’ 104-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, several players immediately argued that the play was illegal.
Perhaps it was wishful thinking on their part.
Or, perhaps more likely, they did not fully understand the rule.
In almost any other situation, what Ayton did would have been a violation — offensive basket interference — and the shot shouldn’t have counted. But in this situation, what he did was perfectly legal.
Chris Paul to play in Game 3
The Suns announced that Chris Paul will return from the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols to make his Western Conference finals debut tonight.
This is, of course, bad news for the Clippers, who lost the first two games of the best-of-seven series in Phoenix with Paul sidelined and Cameron Payne starting. They struggled to contain Payne in Game 2, as he led the Suns with 29 points on 12-of-24 shooting. Expect Paul to start alongside Devin Booker in the Phoenix backcourt, with Payne moving back to the bench.
In 10 playoff games, Paul is averaging 15.7 points, 8.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds on 50.9% shooting. He also dealt with a shoulder injury in the first round against the Lakers.
Clippers look for answers as Western Conference finals move to L.A.
One after another the Clippers walked in a quiet room in a corner of once-roaring Phoenix Suns Arena late Tuesday, sat in front of a video camera’s unblinking eye and replied to questions with answers they’d first said four weeks ago in Los Angeles, then repeated two weeks later in Salt Lake City.
New city, new opponent, but déjà vu had met them in the desert nonetheless: an 0-2 hole to begin their third consecutive best-of-seven series, with Game 3 on Thursday at Staples Center.
They are the only team in NBA history to overcome such a deficit in back-to-back rounds and yet this is not the case, the Clippers insisted, of having the Phoenix Suns right where they want them.
“I don’t think you like to start two games in the hole,” guard Patrick Beverley said. “I don’t think that’s our plan.”
Q&A: Jeff Van Gundy discusses Clippers-Suns series
Jeff Van Gundy, the former NBA coach and longtime commentator for ESPN/ABC, had a front row seat for a wild Game 2 on Tuesday night in Phoenix.
After he landed in Los Angeles ahead of calling Thursday’s Game 3, Van Gundy spoke with me about what we both just saw in Phoenix and what we could see next.
Here’s our chat:
DW: How do the Clippers recover from THAT?
DW: Do you think the physical toll on him, more than 40 minutes a night, is too much?
JVG: No. You know, the minutes police are out every, every night. And not everybody’s minutes are the same. So I think they’ve spared him a lot of harder minutes by not guarding Booker a lot. But the stars have a lot of responsibility. And they bear a responsibility, and he’s capable. And I think every time a guy has a bad night, people rush to either A) judgment or B) excuse making. And he’s capable. He’s always played big minutes. He’s in great shape. He’s a tremendous player. And he just hasn’t shot the ball well in these two games and I think Phoenix deserves a lot of credit, too, because, you know, they’re good defensively.
Why are Lakers fans rooting against Clippers? Why openly hate them?
One of the strangest phenomena in American sports occurred again Tuesday night, further laying bare the darkest depths of a city’s sports soul.
A professional basketball team located in downtown Los Angeles — with Los Angeles in its name, Los Angeles on its home jerseys and 37 years of Los Angeles history on its résumé — dramatically lost an important playoff game in the final second.
And all over Los Angeles, people celebrated.
The gritty hometown Clippers were stunned by the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals, yet roughly 90% of this city’s basketball fans jumped for joy.
“First I laughed,” screenwriter Andrew Ungvari said. “Then I cheered.”
Amy Nicholson, a film critic and co-host of the popular “Unspooled” podcast, was watching the final seconds on her phone when her boyfriend kindly asked her to shield it from him.
“Don’t tell me anything about the game unless the Clippers lose,” director Adam Egypt Mortimer said.