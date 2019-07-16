Brian Sieman close to finalizing deal to be next Clippers TV broadcaster

Brian Sieman is close to finalizing a deal to become the new television voice of the Clippers, succeeding the soon-to-be Hall of Famer Ralph Lawler in the play-by-play role, The Times has learned.

With Sieman set to leave the team’s radio broadcast for television, the Clippers will hire Noah Eagle as his replacement on radio, according to a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The rest of the broadcast crew, including the analyst role on the team’s Fox Sports West/Prime Ticket television broadcasts, has yet to be completed, the person said.

Sieman is no stranger to the Clippers, having worked as the team’s radio voice since 2007. Sieman previously called games for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx. He will succeed Lawler, who called 3,229 regular-season Clippers games over 40 seasons before retiring following the 2018-19 season. Lawler will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in September as a recipient of the 2019 Curt Gowdy Media Award.

Eagle, the son of longtime broadcaster Ian Eagle, has called games for the last two years for NBA TV and most recently worked in a play-by-play role during the Las Vegas Summer League.