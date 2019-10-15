Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Clippers

Clippers reveal new City Edition uniforms for 2019-20 season

By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
Oct. 15, 2019
9:42 AM
The Clippers’ City Edition uniforms were revealed Tuesday, more than a month before they make their official debut.

Featuring “Los Angeles” across the chest, the jerseys will be worn 17 times during the upcoming season, beginning with a Nov. 22 home game against Houston.

The Old English font was a collaboration with Los Angeles artist Mister Cartoon and the predominantly black-and-white color scheme was used to stay consistent with Cartoon’s style.

The jerseys, which go on sale Nov. 27, also will be worn during the Christmas Day game against the Lakers.

Andrew Greif
Andrew Greif is the Clippers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after covering college football and sports enterprise at the Oregonian. A University of Oregon graduate, he grew up on the Oregon coast.
