Clippers reveal new City Edition uniforms for 2019-20 season

The Clippers’ City Edition uniforms were revealed Tuesday, more than a month before they make their official debut.

Featuring “Los Angeles” across the chest, the jerseys will be worn 17 times during the upcoming season, beginning with a Nov. 22 home game against Houston.

The Old English font was a collaboration with Los Angeles artist Mister Cartoon and the predominantly black-and-white color scheme was used to stay consistent with Cartoon’s style.

The jerseys, which go on sale Nov. 27, also will be worn during the Christmas Day game against the Lakers.

The @LAClippers unveil their new City Edition uniforms on the cover of SI 👀 https://t.co/7pyGtSQNai pic.twitter.com/hf7Rh14TYd — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 15, 2019