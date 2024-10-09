Advertisement
Lakers unveil new ‘Lake Show’ jersey. Here’s when and where you can buy it

LeBron James makes a funny face as he tries on the Lakers' City Edition uniform for the 2024-2025 season.
LeBron James tries on the Lakers’ City Edition uniform for the 2024-2025 season. The new jersey has “Lake Show” instead of “Lakers” across the chest.
(Lakers)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Bronny James thinks they’re “pretty nice.”

Max Christie says they’re “super cool.”

D’Angelo Russell declared them his “favorite.”

The Lakers revealed their 2024-2025 City Edition uniforms Tuesday, with a video that features several players — the ones mentioned above, as well as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves — sporting the new duds and reacting to them.

“Definitely a representation of the Lakers and the city, that’s for sure,” LeBron James said of the new uniforms in the video.

Dubbed the “California Destiny” uniform, it is one of at least four styles the Lakers will wear on the court this season.

Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell tosses a ball behind his back as he models the new City Edition uniform.
Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell says the team’s City Edition uniforms “might be my favorite.”
(Lakers)

“This might be my favorite,” Russell said. “I’m not even gonna lie to you.”

The jersey features several firsts for a team uniform, with the words “Lake Show” replacing “Lakers” across the chest and a color progression that starts as black at the top and transforms into purple further down.

There are nods to the past as well, including jersey numbers that mimic the style used from 1999 to 2017 and an emblem along the waistband that resembles one of the championship banners that hang from the Crypto.com Arena rafters.

The Lakers also unveiled the City Edition court it will use when the players are wearing the jerseys. It features the gradient color effect along the perimeter, a large LA logo at midcourt, the words “Lake Show” at each baseline and solid black free-throw lanes.

“Daaaang,” Bronny James said in the video. “The black is tough.”

The Lakers released a rendering of how the City Edition court will look at Crypto.com Arena this season.
(Lakers)

His dad added of the new court: “That’s pretty dope right there, baby.”

The City Edition jerseys will be available for purchase Nov. 14 at the team’s online store and in person at the Team LA store at Crypto.com Arena or the Lakers Team Shop in El Segundo. The Lakers will wear them on-court for the first time during a Nov. 21 home game against the Orlando Magic.

Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

