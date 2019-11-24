Montrezl Harrell and Kawhi Leonard push Clippers to victory over Pelicans

Montrezl Harrell tied a career-high with 34 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Kawhi Leonard added 26 and the Clippers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 134-109 Sunday night for their fifth straight win.

This is the fourth time this season Harrell has led the Clippers in scoring. The fourth-year forward also scored 34 in a win over Milwaukee on Nov. 6. Lou Williams added 19 points and Paul George had 18. The Clippers had 16 3-pointers with George making six.

Brandon Ingram, one of three Lakers players involved in the Anthony Davis trade, led New Orleans with 24 points and eight rebounds in his first game back at Staples Center. Jrue Holiday scored 18 and E’Twaun Moore had 17.

JJ Redick and Holiday hit 3-pointers to give the Pelicans a 10-6 lead three minutes into the game before the Clippers took control with a 15-4 run. George keyed the run with a pair of 3s and Leonard added five.

Los Angeles led 40-27 and then increased it to 62-37 on George’s 3 with 5:55 remaining in the first half.

The Clippers went into halftime with a 72-56 advantage before New Orleans cut the lead in half with an 11-3 run to start the third quarter. Jaxson Hayes’ layup drew the Pelicans to 86-80 with 4:53 remaining in the quarter but that would be as close as they got as Los Angeles countered with an 11-2 run, which included Harrell scoring the last six points.